Mr. Robert L. Sinclair, Sr. was born on May 13, 1947 in Madison County, Tennessee. He transitioned this life on June 2, 2021 in Huntington, Tennessee.

A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 noon-7:00 pm, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. For More Information please call 731-427-1521 or log on at bledsoefuneralhome.com