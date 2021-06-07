Mugshots : Madison County : 06/04/21 – 06/07/21

1/35 Lashanequa Ward Lashanequa Ward: Aggravated assault

2/35 Andy Franks Andy Franks: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/35 Antonio Hill Antonio Hill: Public intoxication

4/35 Ashley Hatten Ashley Hatten: Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/35 Belford Hawn Belford Hawn: Violation of probation



6/35 Bobbie Holmes Bobbie Holmes: Failure to appear

7/35 Caleb Woods Caleb Woods: Violation of probation

8/35 Calvin Pugh Calvin Pugh: Simple domestic assault

9/35 Dale McGowan Dale McGowan: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

10/35 Dewayne Johnson Dewayne Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/35 Emily Kirk Emily Kirk: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/35 Eric Jines Eric Jines: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

13/35 Gregory Flagg Gregory Flagg: Vandalism, evading arrest

14/35 Jack Weaver Jack Weaver: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/35 Jamarea Moore Jamarea Moore: Public intoxication



16/35 James Koehler James Koehler: Vandalism, public intoxication

17/35 Jamie Williams Jamie Williams: Violation of community corrections

18/35 Jermaine Greer Jermaine Greer: Vandalism

19/35 Jimmy Gray Jimmy Gray: Vandalism

20/35 Joey Barnes Joey Barnes: Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/35 Jonathan Kinnie Jonathan Kinnie: Failure to appear

22/35 Justin Ferzacca Justin Ferzacca: Failure to appear

23/35 Lee Smith Lee Smith: Driving under the influence

24/35 Leon Holmes Leon Holmes: Stalking

25/35 Marco Esquivel Marco Esquivel: Failure to appear



26/35 Mary Womble Mary Womble: Violation of community corrections

27/35 Michael Bond Michael Bond: Failure to appear

28/35 Michael Stone Michael Stone: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

29/35 Moriah Walker Moriah Walker: Driving under the influence, failure to report accident

30/35 Morrell Jarrett Morrell Jarrett: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation



31/35 Nikia Williamson Nikia Williamson: Schedule VI drug violations

32/35 Robert Owen Robert Owen: Criminal impersonation, theft between $1,000 and $10,000/theft of motor vehicle

33/35 Shamika Lewis Shamika Lewis: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

34/35 Tylor Davis Tylor Davis: Violation of probation

35/35 Welman Zuniga Welman Zuniga: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law







































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/07/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.