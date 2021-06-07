Newbern police seek suspect who hit officer

NEWBERN, Tenn. — Newbern police are searching for a man who allegedly hit an officer with his vehicle while running from a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to a news release, police say officers stopped a vehicle on South Grayson Street for a traffic violation, when officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and $1,280 in cash.

The release says officers attempted to arrest the driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Terrell Gauldin. Police say Gauldin was able to get back into the vehicle, where he hit an officer with the car.

The officer sustained minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

Gauldin is now wanted for resisting arrest, felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of schedule II cocaine, possession of schedule II oxycodone, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, and assault on a police officer.

Gauldin is described as a black man, about 6-feet, 2-inches tall, and about 270 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newbern Police Department at (731) 627-2571 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.