No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,513 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madison County on Monday.

A total of 11,513 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County.

There are also no Madison County residents hospitalized, according to the health department.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,826 (59.3%)

38301: 3,431 (29.8%)

38356: 194 (1.7%)

38391: 97 (0.8%)

38366: 209 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 238 (2.1%)

38392: 87 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,124 (27.1%)

White: 5,044 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 273 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 213 (1.85%)

Unspecified: 2,804 (24.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,437 (55.9%)

Male: 5,018 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,219 (97.4%)

Not recovered: 9 (0.1%)

Better: 30 (0.3%)

Unknown: 20 (0.2%)

Deaths: 235 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,325 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,964 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,683 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,649 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,678 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,328 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 738 (6.4%)

80+: 469 (4.1%)

Unknown: 92 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.