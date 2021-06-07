Patrick Merriweather appears in court; hearing gets reset

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with shooting a local animal rescue president is back in court.

Patrick Merriweather is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting Saving The Animals Together President Wendy Pickett in August of last year.

Merriweather appeared in Madison County Circuit Court Monday morning for a hearing on the case, which was reset during the hearing.

Merriweather’s new court date is scheduled for August 17 at 1:30 p.m.

