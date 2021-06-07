Rain & Weak Storms Tonight, Greater Storm Threat on Tuesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Some weak storms and rain showers are expected to move into West Tennessee this evening and tonight. We could see some stronger storms Tuesday into the afternoon and evening hours and rain remains in the forecast for most of the work week. Some warmer and dryer could be heading our way towards the back end of the forecast and into next week. We will have your full weather forecast and more on Tuesday’s storm threat right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will remain tonight in West Tennessee and more rain showers and a few weak storms will move in this evening and tonight as well. Winds will stay light out of the south but could pick up some with any of the storms that develop. Lows tonight will drop down to around 70°.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

Cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions will linger around for the majority of the work week for West Tennessee. The greatest threat for severe weather appears to be on Tuesday into the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty wind storms appear to be the main threat but we will be monitoring the situation closely in the storm team weather center as the day progresses. Storm and rain chances also remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as well but the severe weather threat seems low for both those days.

Winds will stay out of the south or southwest and highs will stay in the low to mid 80s depending on any breaks in the clouds through Thursday. The weather will remain warm and humid at night with lows only falling down to around 70° each morning.

FRIDAY:

We are expecting a break in the clouds some and the showers to move out for most of us on Friday. Some of the models have showers lingering around for most of the day while others have the showers moving out early on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 80s and the winds will start to come more out of the west then the south.

SATURDAY:

A weak disturbance looks to move through West Tennessee early in the weekend but the timing and overall concern for rain and storms is low as of now. Saturday is also expected to be warm and humid with highs reaching the upper 80s with a heat index into the mid 90s. Winds will come out of the northwest after the weak boundary moves though.

SUNDAY:

The start to a long dry and warm dry spell could be heading our way starting on Sunday. Highs will make it back to the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and drier weather is expected. Winds will be light and come out of the north on Sunday, but it shouldn’t drop our temperatures much due to all the sunshine we are expecting to show up.

NEXT WEEK:

A long warm and dry spell could finally be showing up for the week leading up to Father’s Day Weekend. Highs look to be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Let’s hope the long term forecast models are right and some nicer weather will finally be moving on in for our last official week of spring.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

