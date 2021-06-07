Shooting at East Forest, North Highland intersection under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating yet another shooting in the Hub City.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Neighbors were enjoying the nice, unexpected weather Monday afternoon before hearing gunshots, coming outside, and witnessing a crime scene.

Jackson police responded to the shooting at the intersection of East Forest Avenue and North Highland around 12:40 p.m.

“I was sitting on my porch over here, and I heard some gun shots,” said Dorrell Payne, who saw the incident. “When I stepped out in front, I looked and saw this guy running across the street and ran across this field behind me into the street.”

Payne says a man was shot and ran towards North Highland looking for help.

“I really didn’t see where he got shot. All I heard was, ‘I’ve been shot.’ Somebody helped him, got him in the vehicle and took him to the hospital,” Payne said.

Jackson police confirmed that a 26-year-old man was hit, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Payne says he saw the man who was shot, but didn’t get a look at the shooter.

He says this is not the first time something like this has happened on his street.

“Too close to home. All these gunshots and all this gunfire, this is not the first incident. It’s been like this, we’ve seen it a couple of times,” he said.

Jackson police believe the victim was targeted, and that this was not a random act of violence.

Police say they are searching for a four-door Chrysler sedan in relation to the shooting.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information regarding the incident, contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for more on the incident.