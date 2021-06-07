Tennessee receives grant to research Career Pathways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is receiving a near $1 million grant to evaluate students’ path to the workforce.

The grant is coming from the Institute of Sciences, and will support the Career Pathways research project, according to a Tennessee Department of Education news release.

The project aims to review Tennessee Pathways, which is is statewide initiative meant to align education and employers, giving students the best path to a job.

“In public education, we have a responsibility to make learning both engaging and exciting for every student while they are in school, and meaningful to them long after they graduate,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Tennessee Pathways is critical for the state and will build upon Tennessee’s history of collaboration between K-12, postsecondary and industry to create, strengthen and expand local partnerships that help students to be ready for success during and after high school.”

School officials add that Tennessee Pathways is an important bridge in getting students into the job market, and think reviewing the project will be beneficial.

“Career pathways could be part of a solid bridge between school and jobs, but it is hard to know that without studying how they work and what they mean to students and schools,” said Celeste Carruthers, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Tennessee, Knoxville. “Research takes time and resources, so I’m thrilled that IES is supporting this project. We have a great team, and I’m optimistic that our findings will inform educators in Tennessee and around the country.”

“There’s a huge disparity between the skills that employers are looking for and the skills that job seekers actually have. Because Tennessee Pathways helps ensure students graduate with both technical and employability skills that address a growing skills gap, this research project is a great opportunity to study the impact of the program and its efficacy,” said Dr. Chaney Mosley, Assistant Professor of Agricultural Education, Middle Tennessee State University.

The TDOE says the grant totals $926,761.