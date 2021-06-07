Terry Lamar Parker, age 71, resident of Hickory Withe, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Terry was born December 13 ,1949 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Leo Lamar Parker and Clyde Lee Parker. He graduated from Whiteville High School in 1968 then joined the Army National Guard, where he trained at Fort Benning, Georgia. He had a great admiration for his father, Leo, and followed in his father’s footsteps to become a very successful farmer in Hardeman County. Terry loved his land, his John Deere tractors and his red pickup truck. He took excellent care of his farmland and was a good steward. Terry enjoyed dressing in his trademark blue denim shirt, jeans, cowboy boots, belt with a beautiful belt buckle and John Deere cap. After he retired from farming, Terry could often be found walking his land and checking on it.

Terry is survived by his sister, Debora Lee Parker Moore; his brother-in-law, Doug Moore; two nephews, James Moore and Michael Moore (Sarah Beth); and two great nephews, Parker Moore (three years old) and Leo Moore (nine months old).

Funeral Services for Mr. Parker will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Melrose Cemetery at Whiteville. A visitation for Mr. Parker will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

