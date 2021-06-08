2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,515 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,515.
Those new patients range in age from 26-years-old to 50-years-old.
There are currently no Madison County residents hospitalized.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,827 (59.3%)
- 38301: 3,432 (29.8%)
- 38356: 194 (1.7%)
- 38391: 97 (0.8%)
- 38366: 209 (1.8%)
- 38343: 79 (0.7%)
- 38313: 238 (2.1%)
- 38392: 87 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 155 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 7 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 107 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,124 (27.1%)
- White: 5,044 (43.8%)
- Asian: 55 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 273 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 213 (1.85%)
- Unspecified: 2,806 (24.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,438 (55.9%)
- Male: 5,019 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,226 (97.5%)
- Not recovered: 11 (0.1%)
- Better: 26 (0.2%)
- Unknown: 17 (0.2%)
- Deaths: 235 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 586 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,326 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,965 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,683 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,650 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,678 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,328 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 738 (6.4%)
- 80+: 469 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 92 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.