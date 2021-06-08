Brownsville resort aims to finish new water park by July

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Serendipity in Brownsville is adding some special attractions to their park, giving plenty of things for the community to enjoy.

Owner Daphne Sanders says for years they have been offering people nice attractions, from a night out in the cabins, to a restaurant full of good food.

“Camping of all sorts. We have tent camping, yard camping, and cabin camping,” Sanders said.

Sanders says it’s now time for something new.

“We’re offering a water park that’s right behind me here. It’s a two and a half acre water park. I don’t want to give you too much information because we want to give you the wild factor,” Sanders said.

She says the construction for the water park will be finished soon. The resort is aiming to have it finished by July.

Sanders says the Serendipity Restaurant and camping site are adding new features to enjoy.

She hopes people will come to the park to create great memories.

You can stay up-to-date on the water park through their Facebook page.

To learn more about the resort, visit their website.