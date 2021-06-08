Health department to release weekly COVID-19 reports; daily counts stop Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will stop releasing daily COVID-19 cases counts this week and will begin releasing weekly updates.

The last day for daily COVID-19 case counts in Madison County will be Friday, June 11, according to a news release.

Weekly case counts will begin on Wednesday, June 16, the release says.

Updated data for Madison County will be released each Wednesday at 10 a.m. until further notice. The release says the health department will return to daily updates if there is a spike in positive cases.

Contact tracing and vaccinations will continue.

The health department will still distribute COVID-19 vaccines at 804 North Parkway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Appointments are preferred, but are not required, according to the release.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, click here or call 1-888-796-8894.

For more information, call (731) 234-1771.

To see local COVID-19 data through the Tennessee Department of Health, click here.