JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire Tuesday morning.

Officials say firefighters responded to the fire at an abandoned warehouse off Sycamore Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

