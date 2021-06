Family Hour for the late Millie Gray will be from 6 pm- 8 pm on Thursday June 10th at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services Chapel 116 Allen Ave Jackson, TN. There will be a public viewing on Friday, June 11th from 11 am-12 pm. Funeral services are to follow immediately after at 12 pm. Both the public viewing and funeral service will be held at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 69 Neely Station RD, Denmark, TN.