Mugshots : Madison County : 06/07/21 – 06/08/21

Anderson, James Anderson, James: Violation of probation

Alexander, Xzarion Alexander, Xzarion: Aggravated domestic assault

Brown, Jeremy Brown, Jeremy: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Coley, Jimmy Coley, Jimmy: Simple domestic assault

Lubbock, Brenden Lubbock, Brenden: Carrying weapons on school property



Mcmullin, Keundre Mcmullin, Keundre: Robbery, theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle

Ross, Randy Ross, Randy: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Rupert, Clarence Rupert, Clarence: Failure to appear

Switzer, Zephaniah Switzer, Zephaniah: Violation of probation

Tyson, Brionn Tyson, Brionn: Failure to appear





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/08/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.