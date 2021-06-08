Mugshots : Madison County : 06/07/21 – 06/08/21 June 8, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Anderson, James Anderson, James: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Alexander, Xzarion Alexander, Xzarion: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Brown, Jeremy Brown, Jeremy: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Coley, Jimmy Coley, Jimmy: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Lubbock, Brenden Lubbock, Brenden: Carrying weapons on school property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Mcmullin, Keundre Mcmullin, Keundre: Robbery, theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Ross, Randy Ross, Randy: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Rupert, Clarence Rupert, Clarence: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Switzer, Zephaniah Switzer, Zephaniah: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Tyson, Brionn Tyson, Brionn: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/08/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter