School leaders gather for JMCSS Education Vision meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Board members with the Jackson-Madison County School System Education Vision Committee held a meeting Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, members focused on new project updates for schools.

They also highlighted some important factors from their yearly budget.

Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says most of the funding from the budget went to things that are important for students.

“We’re using $5 million from the fund balance for planning purposes. We will refund that with our ESSER 2.0 and ESSER 3.0,” King said.

King says they are still making sure the construction for two new school locations are finished in time for the beginning of the new school year.