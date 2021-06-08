Sidney Albert Carl, Jr., age 64, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home.

Sidney was born December 20, 1956 in Clinton, Tennessee, the son of the late Sidney Albert Carl, Sr. and Yetive Mae Holland Carl. He graduated from Memphis State University with his bachelor’s degree and was employed at Kroger for 46 years before his retirement. Sidney was a former resident of Memphis before moving to Moscow in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and special times with his family.

Mr. Carl is survived by his son, Seth Albert Carl and his wife, Victoria; his sister, Debbie Kidwell; his brother-in-law, Rick Tischer; and three grandchildren, Jake Thomas Carl, Aubrey Elizabeth Carl and Lexi Ann Carl. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Denise Tischer.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.