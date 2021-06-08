TWRA announces entry deadline for annual photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting entries for the 2022 photo contest for the annual calendar.

Interested photographers are asked to submit 10 of their best fishing, hunting, boating and wildlife photos here.

Those entries must be submitted by Sept. 30. Photos must be horizontal and in JPEG format, according to a news release.

Those entries should be submitted on the submission website or by CD, with sizing to print no smaller than 8 1/2 by 11 with a minimum 300 pixel/inch resolution, according to the release.

If you are mailing a CD, those may be sent to:

Tennessee Wildlife

Calendar Issue

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

5107 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Photographers with selected images will receive a $60 cash stipend.