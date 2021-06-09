Aloha Custom Pools sees boom during pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local pool company is sharing how their business has positively been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has taken a toll on many industries throughout the U.S., but the pool industry seems to have experienced the opposite.

“During COVID, nobody was able to travel, so people were looking for things to do at home, like playing in their backyards,” said Olivia Dunn, with Aloha Custom Pools. “Everybody was looking for a way to cool off because it was also very hot, so people started buying pools.”

Dunn says the company has increased their business significantly during the past year.

“Our demand has grown exponentially. In some cases, things have even doubled in demand,” Dunn said.

Dunn says even through the unemployment crisis during the pandemic, the store continues to prevail.

“Employee shortages, supply shortages, delivery shortages, that has proven to be a challenge,” Dunn said. “We’re meeting those challenges and overcoming those obstacles.”

So much so, that the company was able to gift the public in a special way.

“We know that COVID has negatively affected a lot of people, so in a small way, we wanted to give back to the community,” Dunn said. “So we gave away six free pools this summer, so we’re really excited that God gave us the opportunity to be able to do that.”

Dunn says the perfect time to get a pool for your home is now!

“Get one. It’s really fun. It’s a good way to cool off. There’s so many different options as far as price points, so you can make it work. It’s a really great way to make memories with your family,” Dunn said.

If you’d like to purchase a pool, you can visit Aloha Custom Pools at 614 Carriage House Drive in Jackson Monday through Saturday.

You can also check out their website, Facebook or Instagram.