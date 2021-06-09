City of Kenton receives grant for new Little League ballfield

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Kenton is receiving over $95,000 for park renovations.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says the city is being given a total of $95,915 for a new Little League ballfield.

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

The project will include fencing, backstops, dugouts, improved parking and pathways, according to the news release.

Rep. Rusty Grills, and Rep. Curtis Halford issued a joint statement:

“We are excited Kenton has been selected to receive this grant to invest in our Little League baseball program. Our sports and recreation areas play an important role in the lives of our children and families, and this new Little League field and additional ball field enhancements will surely benefit our residents and all who play here in Kenton. We congratulate those involved in this grant process and look forward to seeing these projects completed.”

Those receiving a portion of the fund includes Middleton, the West Tennessee River Basin Authority, Grand Junction and Milan.