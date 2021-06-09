Department of Education bus tour to visit West Tennessee programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has announced their statewide Accelerating TN 2021 tour, which will visit 50 school districts over three weeks to look at summer learning in Tennessee.

According to a news release, Department of Education members, elected officials and partners will be able to learn more about what schools in the state are doing to accelerate achievement.

Those participating in the bus tour will visit more than one-third of Tennessee’s school districts and their summer learning camps, after-school STREAM mini-camps, and Reading 360 Early Reading Training, the release says.

Officials will tour the following West Tennessee schools in June: