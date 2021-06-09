Department of Education bus tour to visit West Tennessee programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has announced their statewide Accelerating TN 2021 tour, which will visit 50 school districts over three weeks to look at summer learning in Tennessee.
According to a news release, Department of Education members, elected officials and partners will be able to learn more about what schools in the state are doing to accelerate achievement.
Those participating in the bus tour will visit more than one-third of Tennessee’s school districts and their summer learning camps, after-school STREAM mini-camps, and Reading 360 Early Reading Training, the release says.
Officials will tour the following West Tennessee schools in June:
- June 21
- Benton County Schools
- Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Distict
- Trenton City Schools
- Bradford City Schools
- Milan Special School District
- June 22:
- Tipton County Schools
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Haywood County Schools
- June 29:
- Decatur County Schools
- Perry County Schools
- Williamson County Schools
- Franklin Special School District
- Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Tennessee School for the Blind