Grand Junction receives $116,000 grant for walking trails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grand Junction has been selected to receive a potion of a statewide grant.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says the city is receiving $116,000 for improving trails within the city park.

TDEC says the asphalt trail will be nearly 10-feet wide, with almost 1,000 linear feet.

Once finished, this will give park-goers 1/5-mile space to walk.

“I am excited that Grand Junction was awarded this grant to complete the walking trail,” said Sen. Page Walley. “It will enhance opportunities for local citizens to get outside, have fun, and even get some exercise by taking advantage of this wonderful trail. I am grateful these funds are forthcoming and appreciate the excellent work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application which I was happy to support.”

TDEC says a total of $1,892,642 is being distributed across the state.

Those receiving a portion of the fund also includes Middleton, the West Tennessee River Basin Authority, Milan and Kenton.