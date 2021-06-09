Health officials to make changes for COVID-19 updates

JACKSON, Tenn–Health officials are now making changes regarding COVID-19 case count updates and more.

Since the first COVID-19 case in March of 2020, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health department has given daily COVID case count updates.

Fast forward to now, public information officer Mallory Cooke says with cases decreasing and vaccinations taking place, there are going to being some changes with COVID-19 updates.

“We’re really excited about the fact that we’re seeing a lot fewer cases, so moving forward we’re now going to be providing weekly updates those will happen every Wednesday at 10 a.m.”, said Cooke.

Cooke says with these changes they are starting to get back to normal and will continue to focus on other programs offered at the health department. She says if necessary they will go back to giving COVID updates daily.

“If our epidemiology staff notices a spike in cases, we will return to those daily case count updates. Thankful of the past few weeks we’ve been seen fewer than 10 cases a day which is fantastic,” said Cooke.

She also says there have been some changes with vaccinations as well. With health officials only distributing vaccinations Monday through Friday.

“We’ve definitely seen a decrease in the number of people who have been coming in to get their COVID-19 vaccine, so that’s why you’ll see us scaling back on those hours. This Saturday is our last Saturday offering COVID-19 vaccines,” said Cooke.

Cooke says 42 percent of Madison County residents have been vaccinated and despite the decrease in people coming to receive their vaccines, she hopes to see that percent rise moving forward.

For more information click here. https://www.madisoncountytn.gov/632/COVID-19.