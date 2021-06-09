Investigators search for missing teen

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.–Law enforcement needs your help finding a missing teenage girl.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Susie Sheldon left between midnight and 7 a.m.,Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a blue Memphis hoodie.

She is 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know where she is, call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 925-9007.