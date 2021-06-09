JEA provides electrical demonstrations to first responders

NEAR DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority is teaching first reponders the importance of keeping the community safe during electrical issues.



Wednesday evening at the Jackson fairgrounds, workers from the utility company gave an electrical demonstration to first responders.

They learned what to do to keep people safe during issues like power outages from storms, or maybe even when a car hits a pole.

“We have a rash of seems like cars hitting poles, storms coming through and people coming in with the lines laying on the grounds. So, we’re going to try to teach the police and the fire what not to do, basically crowd control,” explained Ashley Jones with JEA’s electric department.

Jones says they will have another demonstration on Thursday.