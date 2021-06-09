Judge resets hearing on guilty plea in Lorenzen Wright death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A judge has reset a hearing to address a request by the ex-wife of slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright to throw out her guilty plea in his 2010 killing in Memphis.

Sherra Wright filed a petition for relief of conviction or sentence after her surprise guilty plea to facilitation of murder in July 2019.

She has asked Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee to hold an evidentiary hearing on her petition.

A hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday but it was rescheduled by her attorney and Coffee for July 6.

Sherra Wright is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.