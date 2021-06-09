Leadership Jackson offers 13 week program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local program is encouraging participants to become effective leaders in their community.

Leadership Jackson offers a 13 week program for Jacksonians who want to make a difference in the community.

The Adult Leadership Development Program gives business professionals the opportunity to better understand their community and the challenges it faces.

Courses include culture, government, education, civic service, and more. Nick Hayes is the chair for this year’s Leadership Jackson.

He explained the benefits of completing these courses.

“With the problems that we have, like every community, being able to get in touch with the people who are working actively day in to day out to change our community for the better is huge, and that’s what Leadership Jackson is. We want to open the doors and open the eyes of the participants,” Hayes said.

Leadership Jackson meets every week, beginning in the fall through mid December.

