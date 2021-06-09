Milan receiving $500,000 grant for ballfield renovations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Milan is receiving a grant for park renovations.

The city is receiving $500,000 to renovate two ballfields, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The grant is a part of the Local Parks and Recreation Fund and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, according to the release.

The renovations will include:

Earthwork

Sodding

Fencing

Backstops

Dugouts

Lighting

Irrigation

Foul ball netting

Handicap-accessible parking

Sidewalk improvements

Local officials say they are looking forward to the improvements and renovations.

“This significant investment is great news for Milan,” said Sen. John Stevens. “Ball fields are central to the community and represent summer, family and childhood for many citizens. I am glad these ball fields will be renovated which will add greatly to the quality of our community. I look forward to the renovations being completed and appreciate the work of local officials for securing this grant.”

“Our recreation facilities are a very important part of our community,” said Rep. Curtis Halford. “They not only serve as wonderful outdoor space for our citizens but have a beneficial financial impact by inviting visitors to our communities. I was proud to support their application and congratulate our local leaders who were instrumental in helping to secure these funds.”

TDEC says the grant totals $7,584,530, and will be given to communities and organizations throughout the state.

Those receiving a portion of the fund includes Middleton, the West Tennessee River Basin Authority, Grand Junction and Kenton.