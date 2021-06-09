Mr. Archie Lee Hennings

WBBJ Staff

Archie Hennings Fb AnnouncementServices for Mr. Archie Lee Hennings, age 91 of Denmark, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 12 Noon at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Denmark C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Hennings, will begin at 11:55 A.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.

