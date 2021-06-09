Services for Mr. Archie Lee Hennings, age 91 of Denmark, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 12 Noon at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Denmark C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Hennings, will begin at 11:55 A.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.