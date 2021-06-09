Mugshots : Madison County : 06/08/21 – 06/09/21 June 9, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Allison Cruce Allison Cruce: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Antonio Blakeley Antonio Blakeley: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Brandon Trice Brandon Trice: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Christopher Sanders Christopher Sanders: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Dennis Cain Dennis Cain: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Jacob Oliver Jacob Oliver: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14James Courtney James Courtney: Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jimmy Webb Jimmy Webb: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Kaylob Long Kaylob Long: Attempted murder Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Michael Ross Michael Ross: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Shalitha Graves Shalitha Graves: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Stacy Lambert Stacy Lambert: Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Valerie Patton Valerie Patton: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14William Jeter William Jeter: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/09/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter