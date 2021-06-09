Mugshots : Madison County : 06/08/21 – 06/09/21

1/14 Allison Cruce Allison Cruce: Violation of community corrections

2/14 Antonio Blakeley Antonio Blakeley: Disorderly conduct

3/14 Brandon Trice Brandon Trice: Failure to appear

4/14 Christopher Sanders Christopher Sanders: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

5/14 Dennis Cain Dennis Cain: Failure to appear



6/14 Jacob Oliver Jacob Oliver: Violation of probation, failure to appear

7/14 James Courtney James Courtney: Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

8/14 Jimmy Webb Jimmy Webb: Simple domestic assault

9/14 Kaylob Long Kaylob Long: Attempted murder

10/14 Michael Ross Michael Ross: Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/14 Shalitha Graves Shalitha Graves: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

12/14 Stacy Lambert Stacy Lambert: Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

13/14 Valerie Patton Valerie Patton: Violation of probation

14/14 William Jeter William Jeter: Violation of probation





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/09/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.