SELMER , Tenn. — A new Tennessee Music Pathways marker is coming to Selmer.

The McNairy County Chamber of Commerce says the unveiling will be held Friday, June 11 in the Rockabilly Park at 2 p.m.

The Chamber says the sign will honor artists who recorded songs in the county, including Dewey Phillips, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Eddie Bond, Johnny Burnette, and Stanton Littlejohn.