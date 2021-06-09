TDOE says over $2 million going to career, technical education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Over $2 million is going towards supporting career and technical education in Tennessee.

Thirty-eight school systems across the state will be receiving a portion of the Perkins Reserve Grant, according to a Tennessee Department of Education news release.

TDOE says this includes:

Madison County Schools — $50,000 for Transporting Students from Learning in the Classroom to Learning on the Worksite Equipment Grant

West Carroll Special School District — $50,000 for STEM: Reflecting Real Life Careers

Dyersburg City Schools — $44,900 for Employ Dyersburg: Turning Career Dreams into Reality

“Tennessee is continuing to focus on career and technical education to boost student readiness and postsecondary success, and the Perkins Reserve Grant awards help support this work especially in our rural districts,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “These grant awards will ensure districts, schools and partners can continue coming together to help expand CTE opportunities for all students.”

TDOE says this grant was made possible by the Perkins V legislation, which was passed in 2018 and redesigned under the four-year Strengthening Career and Technical Education in Tennessee.

