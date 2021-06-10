Annual Highway 70 Yard Sale kicks off

1/8

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Highway 70 Yard Sale kicks off every year during the second week of June, and many headed out early Thursday morning to try to get some major deals on the first day of the sale.

“It goes from Memphis to Nashville. The biggest concentration is from the interstate probably to Huntingdon. You’ll find all kinds of vendors set up, about anything you want to find you’ll find it,” vendor Charles Harris said.

Harris participates in the yard sale every year.

Harris says he collects items all year and saves them for this one event.

“I know here you can get some deals at my house because I sell it cheap, and I want to get rid of it. You see, I’ve got a lot of stuff,” Harris said.

Donna Chapman says every year, she goes shopping for the deals and to meet new people.

“The prices, and you meet people that hadn’t seen or have never seen, and everybody’s really friendly and tries to help you and everything,” Chapman said.

Juanita McCormick says she loves any type of sale, and this one doesn’t disappoint.

“I found a few things. I really don’t need nothing, but I just like to go. I bought some flowers and some plants, but I enjoyed it,” McCormick said.

And shoppers say there’s something for everyone at the sale.

“Lots of stuff people, anything you can think of, it’s here, believe me! Everyone’s got their yards loaded down,” Chapman said.

The Highway 70 Yard Sale continues through Saturday, June 12.

