Bus entangled in power lines in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students are safe after a scary incident in northwest Madison County.

1/3

2/3

3/3





WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip early Thursday afternoon that utility lines landed on a Jackson-Madison County School bus, with students and a driver inside.

According to Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner, the bus was traveling west on Adair Road when it came in contact with what officials believed to be phone lines.

It turns out the bus became entangled in power lines. Southwest Electric was able to kill the power and remove the lines from the bus.

Turner says there were no injuries.