City of Jackson approves $75.9 million budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has approved the budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

The city says the balanced budget is $75.9 million, and adds that it will not bring any increase in fees or property taxes.

This budget includes funds for infrastructure, and additional police and fire fighter positions, according to the city’s news release.

“I want to thank the Budget Committee, the Finance Department, our Department Heads and the City Council,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “Due to their collective hard work; the city council passed a balanced budget for FY22.”

The city says they will also begin the largest single-year repaving project this year.

It will also be providing year-end bonuses to full-time employees.

“Our Department Heads and employees have worked hard to put us in a financial situation to increase spending in important areas without raising property taxes,” said Mayor Conger. “Our employees deserve bonuses and you deserve better streets.”

A copy of the 2022 Municipal Budget Ordinance can be found here.