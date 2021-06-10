Jackson police seek suspects who steal from vehicles at gas pumps

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of thefts at local gas stations.

A release states the suspects steal items from vehicles while the victims are pumping gas.

Police describe the suspects as black males, approximately 20-years-old. Police say they usually wear baseball caps with face masks, and are often seen in a blue four door sedan.

If you have any information, please call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or contact Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

JPD reminds citizens to stay aware of their surroundings and secure valuables while they refuel.

