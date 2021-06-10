Library invites public to Summer Reading Program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is welcoming readers of all ages to its Summer Reading Program.

This year’s theme is Tails of Tales. Readers are encouraged to stop by the library to select challenges and earn prizes.

The program will host different events throughout the summer, like outdoor movies and Facebook Live.

Shayne Plunk, the Adult Services Librarian, explained how to be a part of the program.

“You come in and get a bookmark, and they have personalized challenges. As you finish the challenges, you actually get to tear off a ticket. The bookmarks are tickets, and then you can put them in these prize jars that have different prizes,” Plunk said.

There’s no registration for this year’s program.

To join you can visit one of the Jackson-Madison County Library’s locations and pick up a challenge bookmark for you and your family.