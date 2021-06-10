Mugshots : Madison County : 06/09/21 – 06/10/21

1/19 Womack, Kevon Womack, Kevon: First degree murder

2/19 Brown, Joseph Brown, Joseph: Violation of probation

3/19 Carter, Aallyshica Carter, Aallyshica: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement

4/19 Diaz, Alfredo Diaz, Alfredo: Theft under $999/theft from building

5/19 Ferrell, Sarah Ferrell, Sarah: Violation of community corrections



6/19 Franklin, Ayleshia Franklin, Ayleshia: Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/19 Gray, Brian Gray, Brian: Violation of probation

8/19 Hamblin, Jonathon Hamblin, Jonathon: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule II drug violations

9/19 Harden, Brannita Harden, Brannita: Violation of probation

10/19 Ivie, Nicholas Ivie, Nicholas: First degree murder



11/19 Jones, Michael Jones, Michael: Violation of probation

12/19 Newsom, Terrance Newsom, Terrance: Schedule I drug violations, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/19 Sanchez, Yordys Sanchez, Yordys: Shoplifting/theft of property

14/19 Scott, Ryan Scott, Ryan: Failure to appear

15/19 Sherron, Rickyra Sherron, Rickyra: Failure to appear



16/19 Tucker, Jaylon Tucker, Jaylon: Driving under the influence

17/19 Tunstall, Eddie Tunstall, Eddie: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

18/19 Ward, Devontae Ward, Devontae: Violation of community corrections

19/19 Williams, Trineshia Williams, Trineshia: Simple possession/casual exchange, legend drugs possession without prescription







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/10/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.