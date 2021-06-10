Mugshots : Madison County : 06/09/21 – 06/10/21 June 10, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Womack, Kevon Womack, Kevon: First degree murder Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Brown, Joseph Brown, Joseph: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Carter, Aallyshica Carter, Aallyshica: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Diaz, Alfredo Diaz, Alfredo: Theft under $999/theft from building Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Ferrell, Sarah Ferrell, Sarah: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Franklin, Ayleshia Franklin, Ayleshia: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Gray, Brian Gray, Brian: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Hamblin, Jonathon Hamblin, Jonathon: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Harden, Brannita Harden, Brannita: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Ivie, Nicholas Ivie, Nicholas: First degree murder Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jones, Michael Jones, Michael: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Newsom, Terrance Newsom, Terrance: Schedule I drug violations, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Sanchez, Yordys Sanchez, Yordys: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Scott, Ryan Scott, Ryan: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Sherron, Rickyra Sherron, Rickyra: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Tucker, Jaylon Tucker, Jaylon: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Tunstall, Eddie Tunstall, Eddie: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Ward, Devontae Ward, Devontae: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Williams, Trineshia Williams, Trineshia: Simple possession/casual exchange, legend drugs possession without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/10/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter