Funeral service for Ronald Ray “Wolf” Pettis, age 68, will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Home Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Pettis died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Pettis will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.