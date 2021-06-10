Tennessee invests $1 million in current teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is investing $1 million in its teachers.

The Tennessee Department of Education says the grant will give teachers free access to English as a Second Language, Special Education and Secondary Mathematics endorsements.

The department hopes this will reduce teacher shortages.

“In education, ensuring all students have access to great teachers is one of the most important things we can do, and this funding will help build teacher capacity across the state by providing a no-cost pathway for current teachers to earn additional endorsements,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Educators who are nominated by their district to earn one of these endorsements for free will gain new tools, knowledge and skills to help them grow in their practice and to better support our students.”

Schools receiving the grant includes:

The University of Tennessee at Martin for Special Education

Freed-Hardeman University for English as Second Language

