Tennessee, Iowa governors call for hearing on U.S.-Mexico border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two state governors are joining in calls for a hearing on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Bill Lee and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley in calls for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

In a letter, the state leaders hope the hearing will address concerns over the transportation of children to the states.

The letter references media reports of children being flown into Chattanooga early in the morning. The letter says in part:

“Media reported that children disembarked from charter flights and were transferred to buses. Tennessee’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security reached out to its federal counterparts in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Immigration and Customs Enforcement on May 21, and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security was told these two federal agencies had no knowledge of any such flights into Chattanooga.”

The letter calls for answers on why there was no notification to state leaders.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Bill Hagerty say they support the hearing:

“The Biden Administration is secretly transporting migrants to communities throughout the United States, including in Tennessee, without the knowledge of or permission of the communities involved. President Biden’s failed immigration policies have turned every town into a border town. The Senate Judiciary Committee should immediately hold an oversight hearing on the crisis at our southern border. I applaud Governor Lee for his efforts to protect our state and the people who are being trafficked by the Mexican cartels,” said Sen. Blackburn. “Tennessee and states all across the country are seeing the real, tangible results of President Biden’s total failure to solve the crisis at the border—a crisis of his own making—with the systematic resettling of migrants in our communities. Mayors, sheriffs and governors are on the front lines of combating increased human trafficking and drug smuggling, as well as addressing strains on public resources. I applaud Governors Lee and Reynolds for continuing to draw attention to these matters, asking questions and urging Congress to perform its proper oversight function,” Sen. Hagerty said.

The full letter can be found here.