Weak Storms & Shower Chance Tonight & Friday, But Nice this Weekend!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for June 10th:

Just like the first few days of the work week, some isolated and widely scattered pop up storms and rain showers will move through West Tennessee tonight. Strong storms or severe weather is NOT likely, but some thunder, lightning and gusty winds sure isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. Much nicer, drier, and sunnier weather will be heading our way for the weekend though. Find out if we will be cracking the 90° mark right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will remain tonight in West Tennessee and some rain showers and a few weak storms will move tonight. Winds will be calm most of the night but could pick up some with any of the weak storms that develop. Lows tonight will drop down to around 70°. Chances for rain is around 30%, but the severe weather threat in general is very low.

FRIDAY:

We are expecting a break in the clouds some and the showers to move out for most of us on Friday. Some of the models have showers lingering around for most of the day while others have the showers moving out early on Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and the winds will start to come more out of the west then the south.

SATURDAY:

A weak disturbance could move through West Tennessee early in the weekend but the timing and overall concern for rain and storms is low as of now. Saturday is also expected to be warm and humid with highs reaching the low 90s with a heat index into the mid 90s. Winds will come out of the northwest after the weak boundary moves though. Chances for rain sit at around 20%.

SUNDAY:

The start to a long dry and warm dry spell could be heading our way starting on Sunday. Highs will make it back to the upper 80s to near 90° with mostly sunny skies and drier weather is expected. Winds will be light and come out of the north on Sunday, but it shouldn’t drop our temperatures much due to all the sunshine we are expecting to show up.

NEXT WEEK:

A long warm and dry spell could finally be showing up for the week leading up to Father’s Day Weekend. Highs look to be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Let’s hope the long term forecast models are right and some nicer weather will finally be moving on in for our last official week of spring.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

