Weekend Anchor/Reporter – Columbia, SC

WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER

ABC COLUMBIA, WOLO TV, has an immediate opening for an experienced weekend news anchor for our newscasts in the capital city of Columbia, SC. Producing experience required. Position is responsible for producing newscasts.

This position requires candidate to work independently to plan, assign, produce and anchor weekend newscasts. This position also will serve as a reporter for our weekday newscasts.

Must be able to anchor, report and produce. The qualified candidate must be able to handle live breaking news. Must have knowledge of non-linear equipment, website management and news producing.

We are looking for a talented, hardworking professional who can anchor, report, produce and work under pressure. The qualified candidate should be a newsroom leader with excellent storytelling, producing and live skills.

This is a full time weekend anchor/reporter position. 2-5 years anchoring and producing experience required. Degree in Journalism or Communications preferred.

Send reel and resume to:

Crysty Vaughan,

News Director

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com