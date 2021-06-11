2 charged in Friday night homicide near Muse Park, third suspect sought

1/3 Kevon Womack

2/3 Nicholas Ivie

3/3 Quadarius Greer Quadarius Greer





JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have charged two people in connection with a shooting last week on North Parkway.

Police responded around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, June 4 to the shooting at 1341 North Parkway, where investigators found 18-year-old Tanyarris Maxwell suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Maxwell was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Jackson police confirmed two people have been arrested and charged in connection with Maxwell’s death.

Police say Nicholas Ivie, 19, and Kevon Womack, 21, were arraigned on Friday, June 11. They are each charged with first-degree murder.

They are each held without bond.

Investigators are still searching for a third suspect, 19-year-old Quadarius Greer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

A reward for information leading to Greer’s arrest is being offered.