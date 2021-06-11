4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,528 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,528.

Those new patients range in age from 26-years-old to 50-years-old.

There are currently no Madison County residents hospitalized, according to the health department.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,833 (59.3%)

38301: 3,437 (29.8%)

38356: 195 (1.7%)

38391: 98 (0.8%)

38366: 209 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 238 (2.1%)

38392: 87 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,126 (27.1%)

White: 5,050 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 277 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 213 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,807 (24.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,442 (55.9%)

Male: 5,027 (43.6%)

Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,240 (97.5%)

Not recovered: 10 (0.1%)

Better: 24 (0.2%)

Unknown: 19 (0.2%)

Deaths: 235 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 585 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,328 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,965 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,686 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,656 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,678 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,328 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 739 (6.4%)

80+: 471 (4.1%)

Unknown: 92 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.