Balloon release honors victim of shooting at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Family and friends held a solemn ceremony Friday afternoon, honoring the life of Tanyarris Maxwell.

Family members came together at Muse Park, near where Maxwell was shot just a week ago.

The park was filled with many people, and they were holding blue balloons to release in memory of Maxwell.

His aunt, Laketa James, says he was loved by everyone that knew him.

“He’s very loved, and I really wanted to do it for his mother because she never went a day with her kids. No day,” James said.

James also added all she wants is justice for Maxwell.

“This was the first week my sister has ever been without any of her kids, and now she got a lifetime to go. I just want justice for my nephew,” James said.

Maxwell will be laid to rest Saturday at Montgomery Cemetery in Madison County.