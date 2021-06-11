Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges.

Investigators say Terrance Terrill Anderson, 38, is wanted on multiple felony charges involving drugs and firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators attempted to serve a warrant for Anderson’s arrest on Thursday, when he ran from deputies.

Anderson is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s location is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 989-2787, the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-2201, or local law enforcement.