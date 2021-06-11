Helping Hands Tennessee opens medical clinic in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Helping Hands Tennessee celebrated the grand opening of their medical clinic in Jackson with a ribbon cutting Friday.

After noticing the need for more than dental care at the Jackson office, team members saw the opportunity to open a medical clinic in the same building.

Concorde Memphis is partnering with the clinic in hopes of bringing more aid to the community.

Nurse Practitioner Dee Ann Scott says this will help patients get their health care in one place.

“The dental patients that we have already now will be able to meet their health care needs instead of going to another provider, because transportation can be an issue with our clients,” Scott said.

The clinic hopes to continue expanding their services like nutrition, mental health, optometry and more.

The medical clinic is located in the Helping Hands building, located at 1408 North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

For more local news, click here.