Jackson Housing Authority to open Section 8 waitlist

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Housing Authority will open a waitlist for Section 8 / Housing Choice vouchers next week.

On Thursday, June 24, the application will be available online from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at jacksonha.com.

The application for the waitlist can only be accessed online at the above link. Those with disabilities or needing assistance can put in a written request with the JHA Office, located at 125 Preston Street.

For more information, call (731) 422-1671 ext. 119.

