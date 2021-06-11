JEA investigating cause of power outage in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thousands of customers lost power early Friday evening in Jackson.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip around 7:30 p.m. of power being out north along Highland Avenue near Old Hickory Boulevard to Ridgecrest Road and further south, to downtown Jackson into east Jackson.

At that time, more than 3,000 customers were reported without power.

According to Jackson Energy Authority Spokesman Steve Bowers, power has been restored.

They are still determining the cause of the outage.